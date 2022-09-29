Deja Blue
500 Broadway Ave., Seaside, (831) 324-0044, dejabluelive.com
There is a deep jazz history in Monterey County, and at Deja Blue, a lively jazz present. Few local establishments have dedicated themselves to supporting live music and local musicians to the extent that Deja Blue has. While the bar and soul food restaurant welcomes stand-up comedy and karaoke nights, Deja Blue is a jazz and blues bar through and through, with weekly performances from the most talented musicians in the region, whether it’s a late-night jazz jam session or a steady blues performance in the late afternoon. It’s proof that you can have things both ways.