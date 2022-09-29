Sly’s Refueling Station
700 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 649-8050, slymcflys.com
For years, this rock venue and restaurant/bar on Cannery Row was known as Sly McFly’s. Now under their new name – Sly’s Refueling Station – they continue the beloved tradition of offering live music, seven days a week. Of course, most of their signage still touts Sly McFly’s, but that’s rock. The Beatles, after all, were once known as The Quarrymen. For the thirsty music lover, the drink menu features specialty cocktails, premium drafts and reasonably priced wine by the glass and bottle. Their food menu features classic American cuisine and a kids’ menu. The party starts, however, when the kids are asleep; bands start at 9pm and rock until midnight. The bar stays open until 2am.