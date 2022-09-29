DJ Fredo
@FredoOnTheRadio
For over 20 years, Fredo Fontanez – known by partygoers as DJ Fredo – has been DJing in Monterey County. It all started with mixing music for family and friends, and now he has his own radio show and mixes at venues across Monterey County, from Cibo in Monterey to 201 Main in Salinas, as well as for special events like the Monterey Beer Fest and Artichoke Festival. DJ Fredo plays all types of music from Latin to rock to jazz, and anything in between. “I’m blessed to have had people around me that have taught me different types of music,” he says. When he’s not at a live event, DJ Fredo is pumping up radio listeners through his program at 101.7 The Beach.