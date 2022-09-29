The Dance Center
26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel, (831) 625-3262, dancecarmel.com
Opened by two dancer friends, this 7,500-square-foot space with five studios, intensive training and now lessons via Zoom, provides all the tools to practice dancing and welcomes children and adults. From Tiny Dancers (6 months to 2 years) to teen prep, the studio teaches hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, tap, pointe, acrobatic – all types of dance. Think disco sucks? Not when this crew puts together a routine. It also offers classical ballet, the “backbone” of dance and the most formal style, adhering to the traditional techniques. Directors/owners Tia Brown and Laura Jeselnick oversee an impressive number of dance instructors. Many instructors are also nationally-ranked competition judges, renowned choreographers, and guest teachers who provide students with mentorship. Keep on dancin’.