Sunset Lounge at Highlands Inn
120 Highlands Drive, Carmel, (831) 620-1234, hyatt.com
When you’re driving up the winding driveway to the Highlands Inn you won’t necessarily feel like you’re close to the ocean, but as soon as you walk into the Sunset Lounge bar area at Pacific’s Edge, there it is, stretching out to the horizon. It’s simply spectacular – and other than a few bottles of whiskey, mezcal and gin (which will soon be blended into a craft cocktail, should you desire) the great blue expanse is almost unobstructed. Sit, sip and meditate.