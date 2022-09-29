Hula’s Island Grill
622 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 655-4852, hulastiki.com
The draw here isn’t just found in the majesty of the tiki drinks ($7 during happy hour, as of this writing) that are a direct callback to the vibrant flavors and bold colors of their ’80s predecessors, but also the easily affordable pupus, including fresh poke served with crispy wonton chips and sticky tangy chicken wings. Plus, when there isn’t room in the restaurant itself, the best worst-kept secret is next door, at their speakeasy style bar (or out back in the peaceful patio which yes, has its own bar). Looks like they needed a way to handle the predictable overflow that their daily 4-5:30pm happy hour brings.