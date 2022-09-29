Britannia Arms
444 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 656-9543, britanniaarmsofmonterey.com
Good karaoke is dependent on a few critical factors. It has to be in a bar (as opposed to private rooms), the bar has to be a dark, local haunt (as opposed to, say, a bright Buffalo Wild Wings), the clientele needs to be pleasantly buzzed and welcoming, and the bar has to be open late. Check all the boxes for Britannia Arms in Monterey, which hosts karaoke on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, starting at 9:30pm. And if getting up in front of a crowd and bursting into song isn’t your thing, just kick back and listen. It’s like a free concert.