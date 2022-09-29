Richard MacDonald
16 Lower Ragsdale Drive, Monterey, (831) 655-0424, richardmacdonald.com
Richard MacDonald is a contemporary figurative sculptor with 50 years of experience capturing movement. He is known for his bronze sculptures and his association with Cirque du Soleil. MacDonald started as a commercial illustrator until a fire destroyed his studio, along with the accumulated work. He responded by switching to sculpting, which soon brought him worldwide acclaim. His most famous works are “Momentum,” made for the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, and “The Flair” at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Another representative work is “Blind Faith,” a bronze sculpture that presents the body of an athlete and performer, blindfolded, balanced on an impossible surface, keeping several balls moving in the air around him. “He is the ultimate representation of confidence, faith, skill and daring,” the artist statement reads. “As a metaphor for the uncertainties of life, and a vivid depiction of poise and grace required to triumph over any challenge, ‘Blind Faith’ carries a universal message – one that has resonated strongly with people from all walks of life.”