The Money Band
(858) 752-3590, moneyband.org
As the Beatles reminded us, money can’t buy you love. But there’s nothing about not loving The Money Band. Not only is the quartet a regular draw at local dance hubs and drinking spots like Sly’s and Baja Cantina, they’ve also been featured acts in major crowd-drawing festivals like Monterey’s Festa Italia, Sand City’s West End Celebration and the Salinas Valley Food and Wine Festival – in short, they know how to please a crowd, big or small. The cover band boasts an adaptable repertoire, running from the high-energy chart toppers of today, all the way back to the greatest hits of the ’50s.