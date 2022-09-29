Dennis Murphy
171 Webster St., Monterey, (831) 920-1310, dennismurphyschoolofmusic.com
Multi-instrumentalist Dennis Murphy knows his notes. Murphy’s musical prowess has taken him around the globe to play jazz that’s garnered three Grammy nominations. With a talent like his it’s no wonder he opened a school to pass along his knowledge. Murphy plays guitar, bass and ukulele, and he’s helped arrange, produce and record on over 100 albums, which includes three solo releases. When he’s not playing, he’s consulting and giving back as a board member at nonprofits CASA of Monterey County and the Carmel Youth Center.