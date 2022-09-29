Pacific Repertory Theatre
Santa Rita and Mountain View, Carmel, (831) 622-0100, pacrep.org
Founded in 1982 by current executive director Stephen Moorer, Pacific Repertory Theatre is a local institution with over 500 productions under its belt. Pac Rep’s home base is the historic Golden Bough Playhouse, a two-theater facility containing the 290-seat Golden Bough Theatre and the more intimate 120-seat Circle Theatre-in-the-round. They do big musicals with fabulous dance routines (Mary Poppins, Newsies and Shrek are a few recent stars) and also classics, like Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar and Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot. This is theater by the people, for the people, with a little bit of everything.