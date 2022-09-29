Little Shop of Horrors by the Forest Theater Guild
Perhaps to complement the ghoulish reality, Monterey County theater-goers enjoyed being scared last year, picking Forest Theater Guild’s production of Little Shop of Horrors as the Best Production of the Year. The story has been an American classic since 1986, when it was taken off Broadway to the silver screen. A Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, the story of a rundown flower shop that decided to display an unusual plant to attract more customers doesn’t cease to amuse – despite the advisory that “violence and death” are depicted. It’s not as grim as it sounds – it’s comedy. Another storyline worthy of a musical: The local theater scene is back and thriving.