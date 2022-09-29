Cinemark Monterey 13
1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey, (831) 373-8051, cinemark.com
There is a place to safely escape reality for 90 to 120 minutes at a time – or, say, 300 minutes if it’s an Oliver Stone film – and for a reasonable price. Located in the Del Monte Shopping Center, Cinemark Monterey 13 offers that magical portal into the world of film (with buttery popcorn, of course). Premium digital imaging and sound design provide an exacting cinematic experience that Netflix or Disney+ would struggle to replicate at home. The real world might still exist outside the walls of Cinemark Monterey 13, but during the time those lights are dim, nothing else matters.