Monterey Museum of Art
559 Pacific St. and 720 Via Mirada, Monterey, (831) 372-5477, montereyart.org
The Monterey Museum of Art is still Monterey Peninsula’s first stop for visual arts, with permanent (early California images from the Carmel Art Colony, photographs by giants like Edward Weston and Ansel Adams) and traveling exhibits. A recent highlight was painter/sculptor Enrique Martínez Celaya, who was so moved by local turn-of-the-century poet Robinson Jeffers and his magnificent house in Carmel – Tor House, built by the poet with granite boulders gathered from the rocky shore – that he responded with his own art, in the exhibit The Fire of Heaven. Another bold exhibit came from Critical Ground, a group of four women artists working with local homeless women; their work confronted difficult questions in Courage Within: Women Without Shelter.