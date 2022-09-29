Sunset Cultural Center
San Carlos between 8th and 9th, Carmel, (831) 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
The Sunset Center is a performing arts jewel. Built in 1904, it first served as a public school, already then bewildering the public with its Gothic revival vibe, visible not only outside, but also within its arched auditorium. Today the Sunset Center offers over 700 comfortable seats, spectacular acoustics, state-of-the-art sprung floor and kind ushering. It has hosted thousands of performances, from big concerts (Pink Martini, the Carmel Bach Festival), to speakers (Fran Lebowitz, Marc Maron). This former schoolhouse rocks.