Weston Gallery
Dolores and 6th, Carmel, (831) 624-4453, westongallery.com
Weston Gallery is an eclectic photo gallery in Carmel that specializes in vintage and contemporary photography, with internationally acclaimed work in the mix. Multiple frames are displayed and might include works by Ansel Adams, fashion and portrait photographer Richard Avedon, Patty Carroll and Edward Weston. So no point and shoot here. These guys know the rule of thirds (and when to break it). There are rows of black-and-white and splashes of color, from abstracts to landscapes. This gallery has been around since 1975, when it was established by the family of acclaimed photographer Edward Weston.