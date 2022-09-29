Golden State Theatre
417 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 324-4571, goldenstatetheatre.com
Built in 1926, the theater’s architecture follows a medieval Spanish theme; the auditorium was designed to give the impression of an outdoor courtyard. With some 1,000 seats back when the population of Monterey was just around 6,000, for a long time the Golden State was the largest theater between San Francisco and Los Angeles. By today’s standards, it’s a historic and rather intimate setting – perfect for seeing a stand-up comedian’s facial expressions as they deliver deadpan punchlines. Look for appearances from big names in comedy like Jerry Seinfeld, Paula Poundstone, Brian Regan, David Cross and Tom Papa.