A Taste of Monterey
700 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 646-5446, atasteofmonterey.com
A Taste of Monterey can leave you momentarily conflicted. There’s a stunning panoramic view of Monterey Bay in front of you. But there’s also wine to choose from – a lot of wine; like from almost 100 different wineries around the area. So where do you start? Scheid’s spectacular Isabelle sparkler? The 2019 Joyce Submarine Canyon Chardonnay? Maybe go red with the 2013 Prima Rosso from Mesa del Sol? Fortunately, the team at Taste of Monterey can guide you. Dilemma solved. Now you can return to scoping out the Monterey Bay view.