Turn 12 Bar and Grill
400 Tyler St., Monterey, (831) 372-8876, turn12barandgrill.com
The People’s Champ defends its 2021 title and it’s easy to see why Turn 12 Bar and Grill in Monterey is tough to beat. The bar was built around watching sports. Lined with televisions, a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket and host of Super Bowl parties, Turn 12 also shows off behind its 50-foot-long pewter bar, with a deep lineup of beers on draft and in bottles, an impressive wine case and a menu of elevated bar favorites, such as the Turn 12 Burger – bacon, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy onions and avocado – or the Turn 12 Pizza, with Italian sausage, black olives, mozzarella and tomato sauce.