Scheid Vineyards
San Carlos and 7th, Carmel, (831) 626-9463; 1972 Hobson Ave., Greenfield, (831) 386-0316, scheidvineyards.com
Let’s face it, tasting rooms are fun places to be. And the folks at Scheid are thoughtful enough to provide two distinct tasting rooms. The downtown Carmel space is bright and cheerful, with tables to cluster around as you sample some of the finest wines (if they are pouring their outstanding Isabelle sparkling wine, you’re in luck). If you venture to Greenfield, the location of Scheid’s winery, you can challenge your tasting buddies to games while you sip. And believe us, bocce only gets easier the more wine you taste. It’s like billiards that way. Both spaces are friendly and the wines are great. Pretty much all you need.