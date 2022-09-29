Bear + Flag Roadside
7152 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel, (831) 293-8608, bearandflagroadside.com
At first glance there’s nothing different about Bear + Flag’s burger. Yeah, there are two smashed patties. Otherwise it’s onion, pickle, tomato – you know. Howwwevvverrr, the patties are from The Meatery in Seaside, and chef Todd Fisher’s blend includes dry-aged beef and a fat ratio that is probably higher than the 70/30 he aims for. So there’s a wealth of flavor and even more juice. You like it running down your arms? Who doesn’t? But all that glorious juice will continue to flow onto those Corinthian leather seats. You get the picture and it involves a trip to El Estero Car Wash. But worth it.