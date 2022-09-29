Mecum Auctions
1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey, mecum.com
“This is like the L.A. County Fair,” we overheard a woman say at the 2022 Mecum auction during Car Week. By that she meant happy crowds, people having fun and – can’t believe we’re going to sink this low – the car-nival atmosphere. There’s an automobile auction going on under the tent, and it provides some fast talking drama and bidders raise the stakes. Outside, however, sit some of the most desirable vehicles imaginable. You can mill about, get in close and absorb the glories of the automotive past and present. Mecum is a three-day affair. That’s quite a ride.