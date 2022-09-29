Michael Rotondo
Coastal Kitchen, 400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 645-4064, coastalkitchenmonterey.com
Christian Ojeda
Lucia Restaurant, 415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 658-3400, bernarduslodge.com
Exquisite. That describes the prix fixe dinner at Coastal Kitchen. Rotondo’s dishes are so mesmerizing that either conversation at the table is silenced or you suddenly can’t stop going on about each bite. Understated. Perhaps that’s the best way to explain Ojeda’s menu. He’s not wordy on paper, where the listing may just say “roasted chicken” with little more after. But his flavors are verbose, intricately so. You would be a happy person if you had the means to go back and forth between the two each week. But if you do, you’re probably pretty happy about that already.