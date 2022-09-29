Dirt Girl Plant Co.
1098 Del Monte Ave., Monterey, (831) 747-1101, dirtygirlplantco.com
This used to be the storefront from which cardboard cut-outs of Donald and Melania Trump gazed out at passersby, a sign of the county GOP’s headquarters. Then the party was booted by the landlord to make way for a lively new business that has transformed this space into a beautiful jungle – it’s bright and airy, full of lush plants big and small for sale, along with elegant pots and decor. Also on offer here is lots of advice on how to keep your new plants alive – and repotting services, if you’re afraid of mangling the roots. There’s also a take-one-leave-one cuttings space, sharing the love of all things green.