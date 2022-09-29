Golf Cart Movie Night
Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8205 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel, (866) 675-1101, quaillodge.com
Leave it to the purveyor’s classic Carmel Valley style and hospitality at Quail Lodge to manifest a throwback lowbrow summer activity in a comfortable and elegant way. Alfresco movie watching takes on a new meaning when you snuggle up in a golf cart or on the grass at the 10th hole and take in some family classic films. In the summer of 2022, they featured Sonic the Hedgehog with Jim Carrey, and Happy Gilmore with Adam Sandler. A fun, affordable family outing awaits once a month in summer and fall, through October.