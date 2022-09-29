Carmel Valley Road between Arroyo Seco and Carmel Valley Village
A herd of cattle grazing around every bend is pretty much a free bingo square in these parts. Turkey flocks are a common win. Deer? How pedestrian. But how many roads let you see an ostentation of peacocks? A mom and baby bobcat sighting followed by wild pigs, frolicking goats and even an occasional golden eagle? Winding roads rich with flora and fauna friends make this stretch a pretty magical place for a Sunday drive. But take it slow so you don’t miss anything. Wait, did that come out right? Take it slow, because you also don’t want to hit anything.