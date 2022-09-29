Dale Byrne | Carmel Cares
Every city needs a Dale Byrne and a group of enthusiastic volunteers. Byrne is the magnetic force behind Carmel Cares, a group of volunteers he leads with such vigor, the organization has made a massive dent in aiding the city of Carmel and its residents since 2020. When the Covid-19 pandemic forced the immediate layoffs of several Carmel Public Works employees, Byrne made a pitch to the city to use volunteers to keep the city “beautiful, safe and inviting,” Byrne says. Soon, about 30 people armed with blue buckets were picking up trash. The group also sprang into action to support Carmel’s struggling restaurants by awarding grants to make food for area nonprofits that was then distributed to those in need. Using money from the Carmel Gives donor-advised fund created by real estate agent Tim Allen, Byrne estimates Carmel Cares invested $200,000 in the restaurants, saving some from demise. In 2022, the group launched the Verified Clean Air Program to help restaurants install high-tech air filtration systems at a reduced cost.