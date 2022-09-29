Dutch Door Donuts
Carmel Plaza, Ocean and Mission, Carmel, (831) 250-7901, dutchdoordonuts.com
The doughnut is a pillar of American culture. That’s right. Doughboys. Homer Simpson. Need we say more? At Dutch Door they do justice to the doughnut. Not until you place the order does the dough hit the hot oil, so you are blessed with a warm pillow of a doughnut – light and airy inside under a thin, crispy veneer. And these are supersized, so unless you are hosting the 49ers offensive line, a dozen will carry you for several days. (And if you are hosting the 49ers, shouldn’t you be serving them protein smoothies instead?)