Marina Donuts and Bagels
266H Reservation Road, Marina, (831) 883-4527
There is no reason to expect a business that makes outstanding bagels to make outstanding donuts too – there’s nothing these food items share, including cooking method (OK, yes, they share a shape but that’s all). Bagels are boiled, donuts are fried. Bagels are doughy, donuts are flaky. Bagels are savory, donuts are sweet. Yet the team at family-run Marina Donuts and Bagels has mastered it all. They keep the menu simple and sweet, which works to their advantage; when you execute every item perfectly, you earn a line that regularly snakes out the door.