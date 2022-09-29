Elotes Chachis
Just off Highway 101 on Grant Street, Chualar, (831) 975-9329
That rumbling sound on your 101 commute isn’t your car engine, it’s your stomach telling you that it can’t wait until dinner. Pickings are slim but you spy a nondescript white food truck just off the exit in Chualar and your belly growl says it’s worth exploring. The menu limited to only three options does wonders for your choice paradox syndrome so you opt for one of each. A baked sweet potato at a food truck? Worth a try. Elote street corn gussied up with chile, paprika, mayo and parmesan cheese is definitely heading in the right direction. But the baked potato that’s as big as your head, stuffed with cheese, sour cream, green onion, bacon bits and pickled jalapeños? That’s juuuust right.