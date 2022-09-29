Shearwater Tavern
3665 Rio Road, Carmel, (831) 624-1841, shearwatertavern.com
You know what tater tots are, right? They are little, packed cylinders of shredded potato that come in bags from Ore-Ida (the brand credited with inventing the tot). At least one writer has named them the finest example of American ingenuity (because walking on the moon looked pretty easy, actually). However, Chef Wayne Brooks at Shearwater Tavern sees things differently. The tots he serves are sizable croquettes with an inviting golden brown, crispy veneer surrounding pillowy potato that is almost pudding-like. If Brooks had only been around way back when, these would be the tots we celebrate. Credit where credit is due, though: If Ore-Ida hadn’t come up with Tater Tots, would Brooks have been inspired to perfect them?