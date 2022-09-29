Motorlux
Monterey Jet Center, Monterey, motorlux.com
The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering
8000 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel, (831) 620-8879, peninsulahotels.com
The dollar figure is approximate, but yes, it is possible to eat “free” for that amount – and to feel well rewarded. Motorlux is a production of the international automotive lifestyle and specialty insurance firm Hagerty. The Quail is put on by Gordon McCall and Peninsula Signature Events, also specialists in lifestyle. The finest chefs are stationed at each event, and you can keep going back for more. Wine, beer and cocktails flow freely. Again, you can hit up the bartenders as many times as is reasonable. Because there’s no point of sale, it feels as if all the bites, all the sips are on the house. Culinary heaven… until you remember that ticket you splurged on.