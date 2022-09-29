WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
1021 Highway 68, Salinas, (831) 242-8201, weathertechraceway.com
You came to catch some racing at one of the world’s most iconic tracks. And there are multiple vantage points. From above the Andretti Hairpin you can see a good two-thirds of the circuit. But you want to see action at the Corkscrew, as well as Turn 6 and other places. And so you climb or descend, often on dirt paths. It can be rugged and taxing; when they say the Corkscrew is a 10-story plunge, it’s also steep. Sure, there are volunteers driving shuttles, but they aren’t always around. And there’s no way to reach some viewing areas without communing with nature. Growling, snarling, engine popping nature. (Worth noting – if you want to get into nature, Laguna Seca is adjacent to Fort Ord National Monument, and trails from the main entrance to the racetrack take you through some beautiful places.)