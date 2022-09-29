Hellam’s Tobacco & Wine Shop
423 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 373-2816, hellamstobaccoandwineshop.com
Remember when gentlemen would gather in smoking rooms to enjoy a moment of leisure from the robber baron grind? Hellam’s has been selling cigars and such since 1893. It’s changed owners, but it has always been a tobacconist. Renovated with a bar and smoking lounge, it is also a place to relax, fill the air with curls of smoke and recall the glory days when rich white men were destroying things… which is kinda like today.