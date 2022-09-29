Bar Napoli
Dolores and 7th, Carmel, (831) 626-7373, chefpepe.com
It might not yet be common knowledge, but Vino Napoli is now a bar. OK – it was a bar before. Um… before this gets too confusing, know that revered Monterey mixologist Anthony Vitacca is now the wine and beverage director for the Chef Pepe empire, and with his array of designer cocktails, he has transformed what was once a wine bar into a full-fledged watering hole with some of the most notable cocktails on the Peninsula. Better news? He’s bringing the same cocktail creativity to Vesuvio and Little Napoli, as well.