Nick’s Highway Market
11394 Merritt St., Castroville, (831) 633-4065
On a recent delivery night, our distribution manager pulled up in Castroville to discover his gas tank low and his wallet left in Seaside. When he mentioned it to the cashier at Nick’s Highway Market, he didn’t hesitate to hand him a $5 bill to get enough gas to get back to his wallet. We’re not advocating getting stuck without your funds, but the real appeal at Nick’s is their torpedo sandwiches. You might find anything from ketchup to salsa to squeeze cheese depending on the day. Sometimes rolling the dice is where it’s at.