Current Comics
400 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 333-1085; 1287 D N. Main St. D, Salinas, (831) 443-3900, stores.comichub.com
“We have issues” is genius – both a groaner and to the point. They have a lot of issues. They try to stock all the latest, but they also keep a stash of rare collectibles dating back to the 1940s, when they were comics and not graphic novels (which would have gotten them arrested back then). For committed fans and simply comic-curious readers, this is the place to get issues of your own.