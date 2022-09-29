Randy’s Sandwich Shop
1193 Tenth St., Monterey, (831) 375-9161
If you didn’t know this place was here, you’d likely never see it. But tucked away behind a tiny, unassuming doorway next to a dry cleaner are some of the locals’ four favorite food groups: beef, ham, salami and turkey. Sandwiches are obviously their forte, featuring old favorites like Philly cheesesteak, reubens, and Italian beef, and we can’t forget their signature sandwich, the Jaws. But much of Randy’s magic lies in the unexpected items. One day there might be spaghetti and meatballs, the next might feature deviled eggs. They keep the mystery alive while keeping their payment methods singular. Cash is king.