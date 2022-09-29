El Charrito
122 W. Market St., Salinas, (831) 424-9446; 483 Calle Principal, Monterey, elcharrito.com
The idea of a craft burrito is old news to the family that runs El Charrito, a tortillería and restaurant that’s long drawn lines down the block at its original Salinas location. (Get there extra early for tortillas – limited to two packs per customer – made fresh daily.) When the much-anticipated second location, El Charrito Express, arrived in downtown Monterey in September of 2022, it was a cause for celebration for burrito fans. More chile verde (and tortillas) for all, please.