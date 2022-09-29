Bulldog Sports Pub
611 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 658-0686
Once upon a time, Bulldog British Pub was a narrow, dark, chummy space where neighbors and tourists tipped pints in comfort. Then they shut down for a brief remodel. Then the pandemic hit. Then the supply chain snapped. The old pub sat shuttered for three years. When it emerged from a much longer remodel in August of 2022, however, it had been transformed into a spacious, yet still comfortable, neighborhood sports bar that is also a destination sports bar, with darts, many screens and a cool back patio. Dare we say it? You can indeed teach old dogs new tricks.