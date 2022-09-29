Whaler’s Cove Silver Rum
Fog’s End Distillery, 425 Alta St. #15, Gonzales, fogsenddistillery.com
It does say rum on the label. It does. But there are strong impressions of smoldering wood, saltgrass and dried fruit – so notable that you check the bottle again, two or three times. The team at Fog’s End have found a way to employ a traditional (and notorious) step rarely used by the big brands that is – we’re trying to tread really gently here – kind of like a sourdough starter. It aids them in producing a remarkable, nuanced, unaged rum that is worth sipping, and with a flavor profile similar to a fine tequila.