Live in the Vines at Folktale Winery
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 244-0102, krml.com
The concept was a brilliant convergence to start: Combine local radio station KRML’s music programming with an elegant yet unpretentious winery venue in Carmel Valley, Folktale. For years, KRML’s Live in the Vines series hosted live music in the barrel room. Then the pandemic struck and indoor events disappeared. So the Folktale team made a simple but well-placed move: Put the stage outdoors, in the inviting wine garden. Now audiences spread out in the courtyard and order wine and small bites while a band plays, with the sunset and the glowing Santa Lucia Mountains at their backs. Perfect for touring artists like Keller Williams, The War and Treaty, Blitzen Trapper and Amy Helm.