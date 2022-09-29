CSUMB professors Vanessa Lopez-Littleton and John Olson
Yes, it’s still an unavoidable fact: Covid-19 disproportionately harmed (and continues to harm) marginalized communities, including people of color. And another fact: The vaccination rate for Monterey County’s Black community has lagged below the average. What do to about it? Two professors from CSU Monterey Bay decided to try and reach people in a highly accessible and democratic way – with short YouTube videos sharing messages about why people chose to get vaccinated. “As a nurse and research scientist, I trust the vaccine. As a mother, daughter, auntie, sister and friend, it was important to me to be vaccinated. As an educator, I’m a role model, so I wanted to lead by example,” Lopez-Littleton said in the inaugural – yes, example – video.