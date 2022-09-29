L’Aubette
102 Drake Ave., Monterey
Owner Fabrice Ronda has big plans for his property, including a brewery and tasting room. For now, however, it’s a little shotgun shack in need of repair down by the old railroad tracks. For a few hours on Sundays, however, Ronda turns his kitchen and front porch into a destination for Liege-style Belgian waffles. The crispy wedges are enough of a draw that people have wandered into neighboring homes in their search for the house. Hint: It’s gray and there are tarps on the roof.