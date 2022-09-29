Hula’s Island Grill
622 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 655-4852, hulatiki.com
Did Hula’s Island Grill really pull off a triple sweep? Let’s do the math again. A gluten-free bun/bread option for all burgers and sandwich items? Check. A plethora of island-inspired small plates that includes pokés, a zesty take on the classic chicken wing, and other options that feature iconic Monterey Bay seafoods like abalone and calamari? Check, check and check. Participates in Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch Program? Hell yes that’s a check, because locals love thy fishy neighbors. And it’s a favorite of both tourists and locals? Check. Math is done. The score is verified and tastes mighty good.