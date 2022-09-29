Alta Bakery
502 Munras Ave., Monterey (831) 920-1018, altamonterey.com
When looking for the perfect bakery, you might be seeking out some basics like excellent coffee and fresh-baked pastries, maybe even a quiet, modern atmosphere to take it all in. Alta delivers all this and so much more, including healthy grain bowls and salads, quirky pizzas and sandwiches, and even a selection of afternoon wine (or morning, who’s judging?). There isn’t a more beautiful garden to enjoy with your morning coffee (or afternoon, if you need a wake up after your morning wine).