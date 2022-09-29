Red House Cafe
662 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 643-1060, redhousecafe.com
There’s a reason an institution like Red House Cafe is so beloved by locals and tourists alike—in a fast-paced restaurant world of experimental cuisine with high price tags, sometimes all people want is a cozy, hometown kind of joint with big plates of their childhood favorites. There’s the usual country breakfast varieties, smoked salmon eggs benedict and plenty of savory sandwich options. For those with a sweet tooth, don’t skip the Nutella panini with marshmallow cream and bananas, or Red House’s famous signature cookies.