Michael’s Grill and Taqueria
1126 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, (831) 647-8654, michaelstaqueriapg.com; 321 Main St., Salinas, (831) 754-8917, michaelsgrilltaqueria.com; 265 Reservation Road Unit I, Marina, (831) 884-2568
Thank goodness for Michael’s Grill and Taqueria. When you need a meal that’s affordable, quick and just plain tastes good, Michael’s saves the day. Their commitment to fresh ingredients shines in the tostadas, quesadillas, fajitas, burritos and more. Their generous portions fill you up without draining your wallet. How generous? The fajitas are loaded, and we mean loaded, with fresh grilled veggies, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, salsa, rice and beans...a great bargain anywhere.