Cal Stamenov - Grasing’s
Mission and 6th, Carmel (831) 624-6562, grasings.com
Chef Cal Stamenov is a culinary legend in Monterey County, and the surprise that accompanied his 2021 departure from Bernardus after 22 years spoke directly to this reputation. Luckily for local diners, he didn’t go far, popping up a couple of months later at Grasing’s in Carmel. There, he’s teamed up with another big local culinary fixture, Kurt Grasing, to keep the Carmel classic-—and long-time favorite for a fancy night out—humming along. Stamenov brings elegance to the plate. Yet his approach is not over the top. Rather, there’s an understanding of great, fresh, seasonal ingredients, classic technique and progressive ideas that translates into something remarkable through each course. If past is prologue, he’ll be able to accomplish whatever he sets his mind to.