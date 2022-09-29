Rosine’s
434 Alvarado St., Monterey (831) 375-1400, rosinesmonterey.com
It’s rumored the phrase “leave room for dessert” was first uttered here. But it’s not just the cake that people love. For old-fashioned portion sizes that feed a family, don’t break the bank and actually taste fantastic, nothing in the county tops Rosine’s. This beloved downtown Monterey spot has homemade soups, classic salads and a large array of burgers, sandwiches, pasta and barbecue—all satisfying and filling. Just know that with kids in tow, it still may be tough to quietly sneak past the big glass case of giant housemade cakes.